Marshall woman dies after crash in Town of Burke

TOWN OF BURKE (WKOW) -- A Marshall woman was killed in a crash Friday morning in the Town of Burke.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says Wendy J. Rutherford, 52, of Marshall died after a crash at Seminary Springs Road and County Highway T around 8:30 a.m. October 9.

Rutherford was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A preliminary autopsy shows Rutherford's death was caused by injuries from the crash. Additional testing is underway.