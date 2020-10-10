Miami road to be named after Trayvon Martin

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida road will be named after a Black teenager whose death by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012 catalyzed a movement for racial justice. The Miami Herald reports Trayvon Martin’s name will be added to section of an avenue that leads to a high school he attended in Miami-Dade County. Martin was shot dead in Sanford, Florida, at 17 while on a visit with his father. The teen was unarmed and walking back from a convenience store with candy when he was shot by George Zimmerman.