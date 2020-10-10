NAMI hosts hybrid event for World Mental Health Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Amidst a chaotic election and the coronavirus pandemic, experts say 2020 has taken its toll on people's mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) wants to remind people: you are not alone.

That's the message for this year's "Walk Your Way" event, which commemorates World Mental Health Day. Although mostly virtual this year, NAMI Dane County did host a drive-thru portion for people to learn, support the cause and donate.

"Mental health advocacy and mental health treatment is more important than ever," said Walk Manager Heidi Hastings. "Not only due to the isolation with the pandemic, but the stress about the political situation, the economy."

During the pandemic, mental health experts have warned about COVID Fatigue, a term that describes the different challenges people have faced during quarantine like doom-scrolling or Zoom burnout.

"Many patients and people are reporting higher levels of depression and anxiety," said UW psychologist Shilagh Mirgain.

On the bright side, Hastings says she has seen an increase in mental health awareness.

"People are starting to speak up more, share on social media with their friends and family that they themselves or their family members perhaps are impacted by mental health issues," she said.

If following news of the pandemic or the election gets exhausting, experts say not to feel shame in getting help or cutting yourself some slack.