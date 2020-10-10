New Bosnian film on Srebrenica screened at place of massacre

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian writer-director Jasmila Zbanic has presented her new film about the Srebrenica massacre to an audience packed with survivors and witnesses of the 1995 slaughter and young Bosnians still burdened by their country’s brutal past. The critically acclaimed film — “Quo Vadis, Aida?” — is based on true events. It tells the story of a Bosnian woman, Aida, who tries to save her husband and sons while working for the United Nations as a translator. Among those in the audience was a young woman who witnessed her teenage brother being taken away for execution. She said the film brought back the “smells and sounds” of Srebrenica in July 1995.