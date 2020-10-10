Pleasant fall weekend weather

MADISON (WKOW) - Saturday starts off warm and stays warm, although not as warm as yesterday. Still, highs should reach the low 70s to upper 60s.

A weak cold front pushes through Saturday morning, which will shift winds from the southwest to the northwest.

This will bring in cooler air, resulting in lower temps compared to Friday.

High pressure settles in behind the front, over the northern Great Lakes.

Clear skies with plenty of sunshine is expected Saturday. Sunday will bring a little more cloud cover, although still dry. Monday is our next shot at showers, scattered showers are likely for the later half of the day.

High temperatures this weekend will still be well-above our average high this time of year, which is 61 degrees.

Highs will likely reach low 70s to upper 60s both days.