Saturday prep football – Oct. 10

The Randolph Rockets improved to 3-0 with a dominate win over St. Johns Northwestern Military Academy. Baraboo drops to 2-1 with a one point loss to Sussex Hamilton.

The Randolph Rockets continue to blast off on the football field. Through three games, Randolph has rushed for over 1,000 yards including over 400 yards on the ground in a 56-0 win over the Lancers of St. John's Northwestern Military Academy Saturday night in Randolph.

The Thunderbirds of Baraboo took a six point lead in the fourth quarter, but the Chargers from Sussex Hamilton took the lead and held on to a 20-19 win Saturday afternoon in Baraboo.