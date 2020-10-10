With Americans anxious to go out, walking tours pick up pace

CINCINNATI (AP) — For so many Americans, this is a time of being cooped up. There’s less interaction with fellow humans and, in many cases, with the landscape itself. COVID-19 and its impact of more than 200,000 Americans dead have kept many away from air travel, cruise ships and crowded beaches. Enter a decidedly unplugged alternative, a very concrete antidote to a suddenly more virtual life: the walking tour. Maybe it’s not the most exciting outlet, but it’s far better than being surrounded by the same four walls. According to one walking-tour entrepreneur, it’s important when we’re feeling alienated to “walk our streets.”