Woman files ADA lawsuits across US as ‘tester’ of compliance

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A disabled Florida woman has paid a virtual visit to Maine and left a trail of lawsuits in her wake. The six lawsuits filed by Deborah Laufer in Maine are among hundreds she has filed in more than a dozen states. She is described in the lawsuits as “tester” for the purpose of ensuring that places of public accommodation comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Her lawsuit contends the lodging businesses and their online booking services failed to identify accessible rooms, provide an option for booking an accessible room, and provide sufficient information about accessible features. A lawyer for lodging establishments says more guidance is needed because the ADA was passed in 1990 before the World Wide Web went live.