Asia Today: Australian state warns non-complying public

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The premier of Australia’s Victoria state is stepping up his fight with members of the public who don’t comply with pandemic regulations, saying close contacts of those infected who refuse a test will have to spend 21 days in quarantine. The state government has announced mandatory quarantine will be extended by 10 days for close contacts if they decide not to be tested on the 11th day of isolation. Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews says a “very, very high percentage” of people had submitted to testing but the rule was designed to provide authorities with an even more complete picture. Victoria reported one more death and 12 new cases on Sunday, ending a three-day stretch without a fatality.