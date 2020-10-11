Brazil cops hunt alleged crime boss after release rescinded

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian police are hunting for the purported leader of one of Brazil’s biggest criminal organizations who went on the run after being freed from prison on a judge’s order that was revoked a few hours later. André Oliveira Macedo allegedly heads the PCC crime gang and had been held since September 2019 on charges of organizing large shipments of cocaine to Europe. One of the 11 justices on Brazil’s Supreme Court granted a habeas corpus request Saturday allowing Macedo to leave a Sao Paulo prison on the ground his detention awaiting trial had exceeded the time allowed by law. Hours later, the president of the high court suspended the decision and ordered the immediate return of Macedo to prison.