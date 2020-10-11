Cloudy with a sprinkle, rain moves in Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday looks rather cloudy, especially compared to the blue skies and sunshine we felt Saturday.

Sunday started off cool, with waking up to temperatures in the 40s for most. Despite the cloudy weather expected, a sometimes breezy southerly wind will help boost temperatures.

Highs in the mid-to-upper 60s are expected.

Clouds are pushing into the region from the south, also bringing a chance of drizzle this afternoon for areas Madison south.

The real next rainmaker arrives overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

A strong frontal boundary will push through the area, associated with a strong low pressure system. Rain is expected with this system arriving early Monday morning and exiting the region around the afternoon. About a half inch of rain or less is expected for most of southern Wisconsin.

Gusty winds are also expected to arrive before and after the system. About a half inch of rain or less is expected for most of southern Wisconsin.

Drier air and clearer skies will move in for the rest of the day. Temperatures in the 60s are expected Monday.

High temps make a gradual decline throughout the week. Above average temperatures continue for the first-half, although below average highs are expected to finish the week. Values will go from the mid-60s to the mid-to-low 50s. Lows towards the end of the week will hit near or below freezing.