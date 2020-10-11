Curfew continues after protests in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) -- Protests over the death of Alvin Cole continued in Wauwatosa for the fourth night Saturday.

Fewer people were arrested for breaking the city-wide curfew than during previous nights of rallies.

The curfew continues until 6 a.m. Monday.

The protest Saturday started at Washington Park in Milwaukee. Several dozen demonstrators marched west into Wauwatosa and met up with hundreds more at city hall.

The demonstrations have been going on since Wednesday, when Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm cleared Officer Joseph Mensah in the death of 17-year-old Alvin Cole in February.

"We as 'Tosans are coming out tonight to stand with them. And kind of test to see, as people from 'Tosa, how are police gonna react when we don't leave for curfew?" Joseph Kraynick told WISN-TV.

As the curfew came up Saturday, police, National Guard troops in riot gear and heavily-armored vehicles moved in.

Officers on loud speakers warned the protesters they were violating curfew. That's when most of the protesters chose to leave.

It was a much quieter night than Friday, when police used tear gas and pepper balls. They arrested 28 people Friday night.

Meanwhile, Wauwatosa police released body camera video of protests Friday, appearing to show a protester throwing a bottle at police and officers responding with pepper balls and paintballs.