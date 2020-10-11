Darlington Community School District returning to in-person instruction

DARLINGTON (WKOW) -- The Darlington Community School District administrator, Cale Jackson, announced Friday that they will be bringing students back to school starting Monday.

Pre-K through 8 grade students will be back in the building Monday, Oct. 12 and will follow a normal schedule Monday through Thursday. There will be no in-person instruction on Fridays.

High school students can expect to return to the classroom the week of Oct. 19. They will follow a hybrid schedule where half of the students will attend in-person Monday and Tuesday, while the other half will attend Wednesday and Thursday. There will also be no in-person instruction on Fridays.

Jackson said in a Facebook post that they will be using Fridays for deep cleaning, teacher prep, and professional development.

He said:

"Rather than continuing a pattern of being in and out of school, we are hoping that these changes will allow us to maintain a more consistent schedule. The reduced number of high school students in the building each day should allow us to space them out in such a way that a positive case will only result in that one student having to go into quarantine. In the DEMS building (PK-8) we will limit the number of potential close-contacts by doing everything we can to eliminate interactions between students in different classes."

The district will still provide free lunch to students 18 and under.