Democrat’s praise of strict gun law roils Kansas Senate race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans are circulating a video of Democrats’ candidate for an open U.S. Senate seat in Kansas praising strict Australian gun laws that she said “took them all away.” GOP nominee Roger Marshall’s supporters are trying to undercut Democrat Barbara Bollier’s campaign as a political moderate in what’s been an unexpectedly tough red-state race for the GOP. Bollier’s campaign accused Marshall’s of being “duplicitous” and ignoring her statement in support of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protecting gun rights. But audio provided by Bollier’s campaign showed that she praised Australian gun laws and said after the government there took guns away, “It’s pretty darn safe.”