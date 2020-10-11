Ex-Michigan deputy faces December sentencing after plea deal

MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula accused in the sexual assault of a teenage boy has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Brian Helfert of Menominee pleaded guilty in court Friday to attempted accosting for immoral purposes, which carries a penalty of up to two years. The 57-year-old was initially charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a trial expected this month. Helfert was fired from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department in December. His sentencing date on the new charges is Dec. 4.