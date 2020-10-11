French police station attacked with fireworks, metal bars

PARIS (AP) — French officials say dozens of people have attacked a police station outside Paris with blasts of fireworks and damaged several police cars. No one has been injured. It was the latest action among numerous attacks against police officers, and sometimes firefighters, that Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says are a sign that France is growing “savage.” Last week, two police officers in civilian clothes were pulled from their vehicle and shot multiple times with their own guns. One officer remains in serious condition.