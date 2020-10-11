Halloween businesses not hurt by pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The pandemic canceled a lot this year. Some people are trying to make sure it doesn't cancel their Halloween.

Despite a change of plans, Halloween lover Orelia Williams has to buy her Halloween essentials.

"I'm going to have a haunted house for my my neighbor kids," she said.

She's not alone. Eric Bero, manager of Halloween Express on Verona Road in Madison, says the pandemic hasn't really affected sales.

"Business has been very normal, very comparable to last year," he said. "A lot of costumes and decorations are being sold, people are just doing it a little bit differently, being a little safer."

It seems to be business as usual for the Halloween store. On the other hand, Halloween candy sales are seeing a boost.

Last year, Williams spent more than $100 on candy. This year she may spend even more.

"I got like 4 bags of candy right now at home," she said. "I'm still buying candy, too. I was just waiting to get closer to Halloween."

Candy sales are up 13 percent, according to a study from the National Confectioners Association.

"There's still places that are trick-or-treating, or they're just doing neighborhood trick-or-treating," said Bero.

Whether celebrating the traditional way, or just staying in, costumes and candy still prove necessary for a successful Halloween.