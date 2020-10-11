Hundreds march in Madison for prayer rally

MADISON (WKOW) -- A group marched down State Street in Madison for a prayer rally Sunday.

It started at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church and ended at the state Capitol.

The group wanted to unite Wisconsin, as many are divided across the country right now.

"The inspiration behind the whole idea was so many people seeing the riots and things going on, all the division, and people kept saying, when are good people going to stand up and do something?" said Kevin O'Brien, who helped organize the rally.

A similar rosary rally in August drew more than 3,000 people to the Capitol. It's part of a national push for peace among the Catholic community.