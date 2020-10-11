One person arrested after stabbing in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- One person is recovering after they were stabbed multiple times in Fitchburg on Sunday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., a person flagged down an officer on Fish Hatchery Road near High Ridge Trail. The person told the officer their friend had been hurt. The officer noticed the victim had multiple, life-threatening stab wounds.

The officer gave the victim first aid until they were taken to local hospital. The victim is now in stable condition.

Police arrested a suspect on scene, and they were booked into the Dane County Jail.