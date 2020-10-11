SKorea worries about missile shown in NKorea military parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has expressed concerns over North Korea’s unveiling of a suspected new long-range missile during a military parade. During celebrations marking the 75th birthday of its ruling party in Pyongyang on Saturday, North Korea paraded a variety of weapons systems, including what appeared to be an intercontinental ballistic missile that is larger than any of the North’s known ICBMs. South Korea’s Defense Ministry said Sunday it was expressing concerns about the fact that “North Korea unveiled weapons including what was suspected to be a new long-range ballistic missile.” A ministry statement demanded North Korea abide by 2018 inter-Korean deals aimed at lowering animosities.