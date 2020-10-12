4 Swiss Guards test positive as COVID-19 penetrates Vatican

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says the coronavirus has hit the Swiss Guards: Four have tested positive for the coronavirus and were showing symptoms. They join three other Vatican residents who tested positive in recent weeks plus the dozen or so Holy See officials who tested positive during the first wave of the outbreak. Despite the positive cases among his own guards, Pope Francis continued Monday to shun wearing a protective mask. He was seen warmly greeting Cardinal George Pell in his private studio, and neither man wore a mask. Also unmasked were Pell’s secretary and the Vatican photographer.