67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say 67 people have been arrested during a downtown celebration after the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th National Basketball Association championship. Police say as of early Monday there were 61 arrests for failure to disperse, five for looting and one for vandalism. One officer suffered a hand injury. The Lakers beat the Miami Heat 106-93 Sunday night in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, to win the NBA Finals in six games. The sounds of fireworks immediately reverberated across Los Angeles and fans went to the Staples Center to celebrate despite admonitions to stay away.