Aid group says Libyan militia is holding hostage 60 migrants

CAIRO (AP) — An international aid group says a Libyan armed group is holding hostage at least 60 migrants, including two dozen children, in “appalling” conditions after abducting them over two weeks ago. The statement by Doctors Without Borders said Saturday that the masked militiamen abducted the migrants on Sept. 28 from the town of al-Ajaylat, around 80 kilometers west of the capital, Tripoli. The statement added that the armed group initially took hostage around 350 migrants, mostly from West Africa, but most of the migrants managed to escape while some others were released. War-torn Libya has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing violence and poverty to Europe.