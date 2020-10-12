Asian shares mostly higher after US rally, aid package hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher in muted trading, as worries about the pandemic keep optimism in check, despite the rally that closed out last week on Wall Street. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 edged lower Monday, while other regional benchmarks advanced after Wall Street ended its best week in three months on Friday. Investors drew encouragement from negotiations on Capitol Hill aimed at delivering more aid to the ailing U.S. economy. Analysts say that remains the main focus in the approach of another set of corporate earnings. But major data releases and central bank meetings are also factors to look out for.