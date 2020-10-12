Bangladesh’s Cabinet approves death penalty in rape cases

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s Cabinet has approved an increase in the maximum punishment in rape cases to death from life imprisonment after a series of recent sexual assaults triggered protests. Authorities say the president is expected to issue an ordinance implementing the amendment on Tuesday. Human rights groups say rapes have surged in the country, with 889 cases reported between January and August, including 41 victims who died. Rights groups say many more cases remain unreported because of fears of harassment by influential people. Bangladesh’s judicial system is painstakingly slow and cases often take years to finish.