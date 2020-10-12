Biden visit Monday caps push into Ohio, once a longshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joe Biden is set to make a general election campaign visit Monday to Ohio. The visit signals the former vice president’s hopes of winning the state after Democrats lost by a significant margin in the 2016 election. The Biden campaign says Biden plans stops in Toledo and Cincinnati, a week after boosting advertising dollars into Ohio’s rural and Appalachian areas. With the president sidelined by COVID-19, Vice President Mike Pence plans a “Make America Great Again” rally in Columbus Monday. Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016, but recent surveys show a tight race this year. Surveys by Republican legislative strategists show Trump’s support has declined in suburbs across Ohio this year, notably in and around Cincinnati.