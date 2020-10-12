Chinese foreign minister begins SE Asian tour in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — China and Cambodia have signed a free trade agreement as Beijing’s foreign minister paid a visit to Phnom Penh as part of a four-nation Southeast Asia tour. China’s foreign ministry announced that Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make official visits this week to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand, along with a transit visit to Singapore. Cambodia is Beijing’s most loyal ally in the region, with its economic growth dependent on aid and investment from China. The free trade agreement was negotiated over the past year and gives Cambodia tariff-free status for exports mainly from its agriculture sector, while also reducing tariffs on many imports from China.