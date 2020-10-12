Committee requires indoor gathering order to go through rule-making process

LEGISLATIVE HEARING Legislative committee hearing on Gov. Evers' order limiting indoor gatherings. https://wkow.com/coronavirus Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, October 12, 2020

MADISON (WKOW) — A state legislative committee has ordered Gov. Tony Evers' administration to go through the formal rule-making process to implement his latest order limiting the size of indoor gatherings.

During a meeting Monday of the Joint Committee for the Review of Administrative rules, members voted 6-4 to require the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to present an emergency rule to the committee in 30 days.

DHS Secretary Andrea Palm can respond within 30 days or the department can ignore the request. If DHS doesn't issue an emergency rule and the administration attempts to extend the order, the committee could block it.

This scenario could also potentially give lawsuits more leverage when groups argue these statewide mandates are invalid.

The order, placing capacity limits on public gatherings, went into effect Oct. 8 and expires on Nov. 6 -- only 26 days from now.

DHS Emergency Order No. 3, limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building’s capacity, with some exceptions, such as schools, hospitals, and childcare settings. A list of exceptions is HERE.

Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit is limited to 10 people.