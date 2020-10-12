 Skip to Content

9 more dead, 56 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

1:52 pm Coronaviruscovid19 dhs dailyTop Stories

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 9 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 56 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the latest totals updated Sunday, 889 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down 6 from the day prior. 235 of them in the ICU.

That represents 83.1 of Wisconsin hospital bed capacity and 85.1 of ICU beds.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state recorded 1,956 positive tests and 7,815 new negative tests.

(App users, see the daily reports and charts HERE.)

The 9 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,474 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 121,204, or 79.7 percent, are considered recovered.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

DateNew
deaths		New
hospitalizations		Total
deaths		Total
hosp.
Oct. 1295614748454
Oct. 1177914658398
Oct. 101812014588319
Oct. 91613814408199
Oct. 8911014248061
Oct. 71614114157951
Oct. 61810813997810
Oct. 545613817702

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

(Our entire coronavirus coverage is available here.)

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

(County by county results are available here).

Author Profile Photo

Dan Plutchak

Social Media and Digital Content Manager, 27 News

Related Articles

Skip to content