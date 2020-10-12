MADISON (WKOW) -- Long-time Dane County Supervisor Paul Rusk has died.

The county board announced Monday morning that Rusk died over the weekend at his home.

Rusk was elected to represent District 12, on the north side of Madison and Maple Bluff, in 2002. He served as chair of the Dane County Board's Public Protection and Judiciary Committee for more than 12 years, focusing on issues in the criminal justice system and racial equity.

Rusk was most recently a member of the Public Works and Transportation Committee.

At the time of his death, Rusk was also director of the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

“Paul cared deeply about Dane County, and his dedication, hard work, and compassion changed our community for the better,” said County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, in a statement. “He made a difference.”

Rusk was 65 years old.

In a statement Monday morning, County Executive Joe Parisi said in all his roles, Rusk was a steadfast advocate for our most vulnerable.

“Our community has lost a caring, compassionate leader who placed people and public service in the highest regard," Parisi said.

“Paul was a steadfast advocate for our most vulnerable and was a passionate, leading progressive voice about public safety and criminal justice reform.

“Paul was every bit of thoughtful as he was kind. Paul's leadership and grace will be deeply missed. He was a public servant in every sense. All of Dane County mourns the loss of our friend and colleague, Supervisor Paul Rusk.”