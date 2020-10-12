Donor threatens to sue embattled Texas AG over dropped case

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is already facing calls to resign and accusations of crimes by his own staff over an investigation sought by one of his wealthy donors. Now, the Republican’s office has to contend with a threat of litigation from that donor. In a letter sent Sunday, a lawyer for Austin real estate developer Nate Paul says Paxton’s staff has always been hostile to the probe. The letter doesn’t specifically say Paul will sue, but is styled as a “litigation hold” demanding the preservation of related documents. It also questions whether the investigation has been closed. Paxton’s office hasn’t responded to a request for comment.