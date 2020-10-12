Dry streak ends, scattered showers to hit S. WI

MADISON (WKOW) - After eight days of dry weather, scattered showers and even a storm is possible in southern Wisconsin on Monday.

A strong system will push into the region Monday morning, with plenty of rain expected and a few embedded thunderstorms possible.

Monday morning begins with warm temperatures in the low 60s for most of the area. Likely, some of the warmest values we will feel all day. Not far from our high temperature in the mid-60s.

Strong winds from the south/southeast are in place in front of the system, with breezy west/northwest winds behind it.

Sustained winds from 10-20 mph are expected, gusts up to 35 mph.

The system is expected to push through the region quickly, with the majority of scattered showers arriving through the morning and clearing to the southeast by mid-afternoon.

Winds calm into the evening hours, clear skies arrive due to a weak high pressure system moving in from behind the system.

About a half-inch of rain or less is expected.

The rain is welcomed, due to the lack of it so far the month of October. Madison has received a total of 0.05 inches of rainfall, which is less than the average for this time of year by a deficit of 0.80 inches.

Temperatures will fall to the 50s once the front pushes through.

Highs gradually warm as the week goes on with highs in the low 50s even upper 40s at time towards the end of the week. Lows at or below freezing.