English villages wake up to find they’re Brexit’s new border

SEVINGTON, England (AP) — In the corner of Britain known as the Garden of England, Brexit is literally taking concrete form. Diggers, dump trucks and cement mixers are transforming a field in the village of Sevington into a customs clearance depot with room for up to 2,000 trucks. It’s part of Britain’s new border with the European Union, and no one asked the locals for their permission. Sharon Swandale, who lives near the site and is campaigning to protect the adjoining land, said “the first anyone knew about it was when a sign went up saying the footpaths had been closed.” Britain needs a customs border with the 27-nation EU to be in place by the time it makes an economic break with the bloc on Dec. 31