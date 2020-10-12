EU plans big building renovation project to save energy

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will announce a major building renovation project this week seeking to cut down energy costs and polluting emissions while providing a big boost to the construction industry. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday the 27-nation bloc “must speed up” the pace of renovations if it is to meet climate change targets and said most efforts will go to schools, hospitals and social housing. The bloc is littered with buildings that fail to contain heat in winter and cannot keep people cool in summer. That creates massive energy bills that sap local budgets and also pollute cities and the atmosphere.