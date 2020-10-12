Far-right EU lawmaker in Greek court for criminal trial

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A member of the European Parliament has appeared in court in Greece after being convicted last week of being a member of a criminal organization along with members of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party. Ioannis Lagos, who faces up to 15 years in prison, traveled from Brussels to Athens to attend the sentencing hearings. He is one of 18 former Greek parliament members from Golden Dawn who were convicted last week of leading a criminal organization or simple membership.