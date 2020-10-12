Hong Kong leader delays policy address until Beijing visit

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says her annual policy address scheduled for this week will be delayed until she travels to Beijing to ask the Chinese central government for help with measures to help her city’s battered economy. Lam’s announcement Monday comes just two days before her policy address was scheduled to take place. The leader of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, typically gives a policy address at the start of each legislative year. Lam said she is postponing the address after submitting several proposed measures to Beijing seeking their support to help boost Hong Kong’s economy, which has taken a battering due to the coronavirus pandemic and months of anti-government protests last year.