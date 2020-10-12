“I got stories.” A life of troubles, and a story of love

BIDWELL, Ohio (AP) — Tasha Lamm’s problems could seem overwhelming: poverty, unemployment, an abusive mother, a boyfriend who died of a heroin overdose. But Lamm is far more than the sum of those difficulties. She can seem almost unbreakable. We met Lamm on an Associated Press road trip across the nation to try and make sense of an America upended by the pandemic, unemployment, protests over racial justice and the brutal politics of the upcoming elections. Lamm humbled me. She’s smart, strong and organized. She’s taken the little she has and made a life out of it for herself, her girlfriend and her two kids. In the end, it wasn’t the struggles of the little family that stood out most in that little house. It was love.