Indian workers in Libya released after monthlong abduction

CAIRO (AP) — India’s foreign ministry says that seven of its nationals have been released a month after being abducted by an armed group in Libya. The statement confirmed Monday that the seven Indian workers, who are engineers and technicians with an oil services company, had been released the previous day after “steadfast” cooperation from local Libyan officials and tribal leaders. In recent years India, like many other countries, has imposed a travel ban on Libya because of the security situation in the mostly lawless North African country. Oil-rich Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.