Israeli government approves normalization deal with UAE

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli government has unanimously approved the country’s recently signed normalization agreement with the United Arab Emirates ahead of ratification by parliament. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Monday following his weekly Cabinet meeting that he spoke over the weekend with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Netanyahu’s office said it was the first conversation between the two leaders since the signing ceremony on the White House lawn on Sept. 15. The Knesset is slated to vote on ratifying the agreement on Thursday.