“It really kind of validates our existence,” Wisconsin celebrates second Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(WKOW) -- Monday was Columbus Day in the United States, but for the second year in Wisconsin, people celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day, as well.

For Wisconsin's tribes, the recognition was a long time coming -- and cause for large celebrations across the state last year.

This year, many things turned virtual -- including an address from President Marlon WhiteEagle.

Courtesy: Rep. Kristin White Eagle

There still were smaller events, such as the unveiling of new information panels along the Baraboo River marking the spot where a tribal village once stood.

"It identifies the location where a Ho-Chunk chief, Chief Naaga Keeramani, had actually had a village there in the early 1800s," said Ho-Chunk Rep. Kristin White Eagle. "It's one of three Ho-Chunk villages along the Baraboo River."

Elsewhere, a Ho-Chunk mural got a special visitor.

"A visit with Lt. Gov. Barnes on the Great Sauk Trail," said President WhiteEagle.

To him, Monday was a reason to revisit history.

"I think a lot of it is just the education," WhiteEagle said.

He says it's a reminder that what we may have learned about Christopher Columbus wasn't told from all sides.

"I remember when my daughter was in third grade and they did a segment on settlers and Indians," WhiteEagle said. "She recognized that, 'Hey, Dad. The kids treat me different.'"

In the last year, Columbus Park in Milwaukee became Indigenous Peoples' Park.

The famous statue in Columbus, Wisconsin came down, as well.

"It really kind of validates our existence that, hey, Columbus didn't discover a new world -- he came to indigenous land where, when you look at the history of the Americas, we had some advanced civilization prior to 1492," WhiteEagle said.

He says Indigenous Peoples' Day should serve as encouragement to continue reframing history to tell the whole story.

"Having some kind of initiative to do more teaching of Wisconsin Native history throughout the state," WhiteEagle said. "That would be a great tool."