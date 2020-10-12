Johnson & Johnson pauses vaccine trial

(WKOW) -- Johnson & Johnson is pausing its COVID-19 vaccine trial. The pharmaceutical company says one of the people in its study came down with an unexplained illness.

Johnson & Johnson is in phase 3 trials. The World Health Organization says there are currently 10 vaccines in those same, late stage trials.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events are an expected part of large clinical studies. Its physicians and a safety monitoring panel will try to determine what might have caused the illness. The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S. Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University remains on hold in the U.S., though it has restarted elsewhere.

Associated Press contributed to this article.