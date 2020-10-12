Lithuania’s center-right heads toward an election win

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s opposition conservative Homeland Union party claimed victory in the first round of national elections. They won 23 seats in 141-seat parliament as the center-right appears on track to win election, beating the current ruling four-party coalition. The Farmers and Greens Union, which forms the backbone of the current governing coalition, finished second with 16 seats and fewer candidates in the second round to be held on Oct. 25. Under Lithuania’s election system, the remaining 68 lawmakers will be elected in a proportional vote later this month.