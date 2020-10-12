Madison police to clamp down on Halloween and football celebrations at bars and house parties

MADISON (WKOW) -- With no Freakfest this year and the Badger football season about to get underway, authorities are warning bars and those who may host house parties to comply with Dane County emergency COVID-19 orders.

Due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, there will not be a Freakfest or any other city-permitted event the weekend of October 31, 2020, according to a letter issued by police and public health authorities.

Additionally, traditional autumn football gatherings, like tailgating and beer gardens, must be substantially curtailed, according to the letter sent to people in the Regent Street area, as well as Langdon, State Street and other heavy-student and establishment areas prior to the first UW football game.

According to the letter, Public Health Madison & Dane County Emergency Order # 9 enacted on 09/1/2020 limits indoor gatherings to 10 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks; and, outdoor gatherings to 25 people or less, not including employees, with physical distancing and masks if in enclosed space.

"House parties and other gatherings contrary to the order will not be tolerated. This letter acts as your formal warning," read the letter.

Party hosts could face fines of more than $1,000.

Download the letter HERE or view below.