Man jailed for rally riots, torch march attends university

A man who pleaded guilty to attacking counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia has been a student at a public university in California while awaiting his sentencing in federal court. San Francisco State University spokesman Kent Bravo confirmed Monday that 26-year-old Cole Evan White is currently a part-time student who first enrolled in the fall 2017 semester – just days after participating in a violent rally with white supremacists. Cole pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting counterprotesters at the August 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Bravo says San Francisco State unequivocally condemns white supremacy.

