Man pistol-whipped and robbed, Madison police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officers are searching for suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and robbed Sunday night.

Madison police say the 18-year-old Merrimac man was dropped off by his friends at the emergency room with a broken nose, chipped teeth, and cuts.

The man told police he was robbed after getting out of the car he and his friends were traveling in. Police believe the crime happened near Todd and McDivitt Drives.

The victim said he was beaten by two men who took his wallet, cell phone, and backpack.

The preliminary investigation indicates the crime was not random.