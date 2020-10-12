Man who crashed into St. Bernard Church Oct. 5 cited for 3rd OWI

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A Middleton man has been ticketed for his third OWI after police say he crashed his car Oct. 5 into St. Bernard's Church in Middleton.

Aaron Klubertanz, 36, then continued eastbound and then crashed into the west side of St. Bernard Catholic Church, causing significant damage to his vehicle and the building, according to a Middleton police news release.

Klubertanz was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police say they noted signs of impairment by alcohol from Klubertanz and there were open intoxicants in his vehicle.

Klubertanz was ticketed for 3rd offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated, as well as Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed.