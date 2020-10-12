Mineral Point schools shifting to virtual learning

MINERAL POINT (WKOW) -- Mineral Point Unified School District board voted on Monday to shift to all virtual learning for at least two weeks. The vote was made after the Iowa County Health Department made the recommendation to do so.

Tuesday, October 13 will be used as a prep day for staff, so that means no class. Full remote learning will begin on Wednesday, October 14. The earliest the district plans to return to its hybrid learning model is Tuesday, October 27.

The school board also voted to suspend regular season volleyball, cross country and boys soccer during the two week duration. Postseason play will be allowed. Football was also suspended for two weeks.