Oct. 14 final day to register to vote online or by mail

(WKOW) -- Wednesday, Oct. 14, is the final day to register to vote online or by mail prior to the Nov. 3 Presidential Election.

However, voter registration is available at all absentee voting sites through the Friday before Election Day (Oct. 30) and at the polls on Election Day.

Voters can check their registration at myvote.wi.gov . Anyone who has moved – even to a new apartment in the same building – will need to update their voter registration.

Proof of address is needed when registering to vote, and it may be electronic. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of address as long the name and address on the document correspond to the name and address on the voter registration form: