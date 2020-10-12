Oct. 14 final day to register to vote online or by mail

Oct. 14 final day to register to vote online or by mailNew
(WKOW) -- Wednesday, Oct. 14, is the final day to register to vote online or by mail prior to the Nov. 3 Presidential Election.
However, voter registration is available at all absentee voting sites through the Friday before Election Day (Oct. 30) and at the polls on Election Day.
Voters can check their registration at myvote.wi.gov . Anyone who has moved – even to a new apartment in the same building – will need to update their voter registration.
Proof of address is needed when registering to vote, and it may be electronic. Any of the following documents can be used as proof of address as long the name and address on the document correspond to the name and address on the voter registration form:
- Utility bill issued in the last 90 days (water, gas, electric, phone, cable, or internet)
- Bank statement (bank, credit union, credit card, mortgage)
- Current and valid Wisconsin driver license/ID
- Government document (federal, state, county, municipal, tribal, UW, Madison College, or public school)
- Paycheck
- Residential lease effective on day of registration (cannot be used if registering to vote by mail)
- Certified housing list from UW-Madison or Edgewood College (available at absentee voting sites and at the polls)
- Affidavit from a social service agency providing services to the homeless
- Contract or intake document from a nursing home or residential care facility