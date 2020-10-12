Paris police question suspect over swastikas graffiti

PARIS (AP) — The Paris prosecutor’s office says police are questioning a man suspected of spraying swastikas near the Louvre museum in the center of the French capital. About 20 swastikas painted in red have been discovered Sunday on columns of the famous Rivoli street. Photos were widely shared on French social media. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin denounced the “hideous graffiti” on Twitter and said the alleged author has been arrested. The city of Paris said an individual has been arrested by a security team. French police registered 687 anti-Semitic acts last year, from vandalism to threats to physical attacks — a 27% rise from the year before