Poland evacuates 750 people as WWII Tallboy bomb is defused

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people in northwest Poland have been evacuated for a few days to allow Navy sappers to neutralize a British World War II giant Tallboy bomb resting under a waterway leading to the port of Szczecin. The 5.4 ton bomb was found in Sept. 2019 during work to deepen the waterway. It’s located on the southern edge of a popular Baltic Sea resort that once was a busy Nazi Germany military port. The defusing project began Monday and is expected to last for five days. Experts will be seeking to neutralize the Tallboy underwater by causing its explosives to burn out in a controlled way. Over 750 people were evacuated for the duration of the operation.